Australia stick with same XI for Boxing Day Test, Pakistan set to bring back Mohammad Rizwan

Australia have resisted the urge to bring in Scott Boland for the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and have stuck with the same XI. While Pakistan are yet to confirm their playing XI, they are likely to trigger at least two changes to the XI.

The elite trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Mitchell Starc was outstanding in Perth as the pacers showcased their relentless bowling in both innings. Despite the tourists displaying some resistance in the first innings, Australia took a 216-run lead and bowled Pakistan out for only 89 to eventually fashion a 360-run win.

Speaking ahead of the big occasion at the MCG, Cummins hinted that the three fast bowlers are unlikely to play all seven Tests over the summer. He believes Scott Boland will come into the equation at some stage.

As quoted by cricket.com.au, he stated:

"We're a huge fan of Scotty, I don't think that's a secret. It's very rare that you're going to get through seven Test matches with the same (fast) bowling line-up, there's always niggles or things that pop up. He's ready to go if anything happens, so I'm sure he'll play a part at some point."

"The message (to Boland) is always 'we love what you're brining, unfortunately you miss out on this one but don't change ... and stay ready'."

"We think Rizwan is ready" - Shan Masood ahead of Boxing Day Test against Australia

Shan Masood. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With Sarfraz Ahmed failing to get going in Perth, visiting captain Shan Masood has said that Mohammad Rizwan is expected to bring a lot more with the bat.

"We think Rizwan is ready and we can give Sarfaraz a little bit of a break to recoup and come back. It was more of a tactical decision in terms of the conditions and getting the best out of each player in those conditions. We'd like to have one final look at the pitch, our last look was on the 21st (December)."

With two specialist spinners Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed, Sajid Khan could play in Melbourne. Simultaneously, Mir Hamza or Hasan Ali are in line to replace the injured Khurram Shahzad.

Australia playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan squad: Imam-Ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Aamir Jamal, Sajid Khan.

