Australia unveil jersey for 2023 ODI World Cup with Glenn Maxwell posing in new kit

Five-time world champions Australia have unveiled the jersey for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The team’s star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell posed in the new kit, which incorporates the First Nations design.

Australia are currently in India for a three-match ODI series, which begins in Mohali on Friday, September 22. Following the series, both teams will face each other in their opening World Cup 2023 encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

On Friday, cricket.com.au shared a video of Maxwell posing in Australia’s jersey for the 2023 ODI World Cup. While revealing the jersey, the all-rounder also shared his thoughts on the kit. He said:

"It is very typical, of our probably previous couple of World Cup kits. Extremely Australian gold, nice bit of indigenous design on the side as well. So it looks really good really clean.”

The ODI series against India will mark the comeback of Maxwell, who was ruled out of the tour of South Africa due to an ankle issue, which was related to the injury that he picked up last year.

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, to miss 1st ODI vs India

Apart from Maxwell, skipper Pat Cummins, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc have also returned to the Australian squad after missing the South Africa series. However, Cummins confirmed on the eve of the India series that Maxwell and Starc will miss the first ODI in Mohali.

"Starc is here, (but) he won't play tomorrow [Friday]. But hopefully, he will be available later on the series. Yeah, he won't play tomorrow. But I hope he will come on and play a part later on. He had been bowling in Sydney. He will bowl today or tomorrow. We are all tracking him. The time frame is similar for Maxwell," Cummins said.

Cummins was out of South Africa tour due to a wrist fracture he picked up during the Ashes. Smith was ruled out due to a wrist tendon issue, while Starc suffered groin soreness.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa