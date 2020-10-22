Cricket Australia (CA) have obtained the New South Wales government's nod to allow the Indian cricket team stars to quarantine in Sydney while training for the Australia vs India series.

Along with the Indian contingent, the Australian cricketers playing in IPL 2020 will also fly from the UAE to Sydney, and kickstart their practice sessions for the much-awaited series.

As reported by ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI still need to give the final confirmation to CA, but there is no reason left to argue now. The Indian cricket team will play its first overseas pink-ball Test match in Adelaide from December 17-21. The next three Tests of the Australia vs India series will take place in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

The tour will begin with a 3-match ODI series on November 27. The first two Australia vs India ODIs will happen in Sydney, while Canberra will host the final 50-over fixture.

The national capital will then host the first T20I of the 3-match Australia vs India series on December 4. The Sydney Cricket Ground will play host to the final two T20I matches.

It is noteworthy that CA conducted talks with the state governments of Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia to decide the quarantine protocols for the players coming from the Middle East. However, since there was no solution, the cricket governing body of Australia approached the New South Wales government.

Former sports minister Stuart Ayres, who is now the NSW tourism minister, played a massive role in getting approval, and fans will now witness a full-fledged Australia vs India series in the final phase of the year.

Australia vs India 2020-21 Schedule (As per CA)

First ODI - November 27: Australia vs India, SCG

Second ODI - November 29: Australia vs India, SCG

Third ODI - December 1: Australia vs India, Manuka Oval

First T20I - December 4: Australia vs India, Manuka Oval

Second T20I - December 6: Australia vs India, SCG

Third T20I - December 8: Australia vs India, SCG

First Test - December 17-21 (D/N): Australia vs India, Adelaide Oval

Second Test - December 26-30: Australia vs India, MCG

Third Test - January 7-11 : Australia vs India, SCG

Fourth Test - January 15-19: Australia vs India, The Gabba

#ThisDay in 2010 - On a dramatic final day of Mohali Test between India and Australia, the stylish batsman @VVSLaxman281 managed to see India home with a thrilling one-wicket win.



How many of you remember this moment? pic.twitter.com/DyEvvM0bPk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 5, 2018

In case Melbourne cannot host the Boxing Day Test match due to COVID-19 restrictions, the second Test will happen in Adelaide.