Australia vs West Indies 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Australia will take on West Indies at home in two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is from January 17 to February 13. The series will kick off with the opening Test that will be played at the Adelaide Oval from January 17 to 21. The second Australia vs West Indies Test will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane from January 25 to 29. The Test matches will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

The first ODI will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on February 2. The second and third ODIs of West Indies’ tour of Australia 2024 will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground (February 4) and the Manuka Oval, Canberra (February 6), respectively. The series will conclude with three T20Is, which will be played between February 9 and 13 in Hobart, Adelaide, and Perth, respectively.

It will be a new era of sorts for Australia in Test cricket as Steve Smith will replace the retired David Warner as opener. As for West Indies, they have named as many as seven uncapped players in the 15-member Test squad with seniors like Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers making themselves unavailable.

AUS vs WI 2024 telecast channel list in India

Star Sports has bagged the India rights to live telecast matches from the West Indies’ tour of Australia 2024. As such, live action of the series can be watched on Star Sports network channels.

As per Disney Star TV Guide, the first Test of the Australia vs West Indies series will be live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

Australia vs West Indies 2024 live streaming in India

Cricket fans in India can watch live streaming of the Australia vs West Indies 2024 series on the Disney + Hotstar app as well as the website. The match starts at 5:00 AM IST.

Australia and West Indies confirm playing XI for 1st Test

Both Australia and West Indies have confirmed their playing XIs for the first Test of the series, which will be played in Adelaide from Wednesday.

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins has confirmed that all-rounder Cameron Green will feature in the opening match. The visitors, on the other hand, have handed Test debuts to Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph.

Australia XI for 1st Test: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies XI for 1st Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach.

