Australia and West Indies confirm playing XI for 1st Test

Australia and West Indies have each confirmed their playing XI for the first Test of the two-match series in Adelaide, starting on January 17.

Australia's lineup has little surprises, with Steve Smith's opening and Cameron Green slotting in at No.4. In the 13-member squad earlier announced, Scott Boland and Matt Renshaw will miss out on expected lines.

Smith opening the batting as the retired David Warner's replacement holds much interest. The Aussies look to continue their dominant run after the 3-0 series win against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the West Indies will play three debutants in pacer Shamar Joseph and middle-order batters, Kavem Hodge and Justin Greaves. They have been severely dented by the absence of star all-rounders Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers, with the duo choosing to play in T20 leagues instead.

West Indies last played red-ball cricket against India at home in July last year, losing 0-1 in a two-match series.

Following the Adelaide Test, the teams will also play a day-night encounter in Brisbane to round off the two-match series.

Australia XI: Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood.

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, and Kemar Roach.

West Indies look to end a 31-year winless streak against Australia

The West Indies-Australia rivalry that once dominated world cricket in the 1970s and 1980s has been among the most one-sided since.

Australia has won the last nine Test series between the sides, dating back to 2000-01. What's worse is the West Indies' last Test match win against the Aussies came back in the final game of the 2003 series at home.

They last won a Test in Australia in the 1996-97 tour and tasted a series win against them in the 1992-93 series.

Despite losing 2-0 in their previous visit Down Under in November 2022, the West Indies fought admirably, especially in the opening Test in Perth.

Australia, holders of the World Test Championship (WTC) trophy, have started the ongoing cycle in sparkling form. They are on top of the table with 54 points in eight games, while the West Indies are seventh with only four points in two games.

Legendary batter Brian Lara has been acting as the team mentor for the West Indies, while former Australia speedster Shaun Tait is their bowling coach.

