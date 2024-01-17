Australia without a concussion substitute on Day 3 as Matt Renshaw released to participate in BBL Qualifier

Australian batter Matt Renshaw will be released to play in the qualifier between the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Sixers on Friday, January 19. The left-hander is the lone reserve batter in the Australian squad for the first Test against the West Indies.

It means the hosts will be without a concussion substitute on Day 3 of the Test. as it coincides with the BBL qualifier. Cricket Australia confirmed that Renshaw would fly from Adelaide to Gold Coast to play for the Brisbane Heat on Thursday night and return Saturday morning (Day 4).

Should Australia require a concussion substitute on Day 3, Renshaw will likely fly back to Adelaide on short notice.

The Heat finished atop the points table in the 2023-24 BBL with seven wins and a solitary defeat in 10 games (two no results). Renshaw played in seven games but scored only 113 runs at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of under 112.

Meanwhile, Australia opening with Steve Smith meant Cameron Green slotted into the playing XI, leaving the 27-year-old Renshaw warming the benches.

Incidentally, the southpaw has batted as a concussion substitute once when he came in for David Warner against India in Delhi last year. Apart from Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne is the only other Australian player to fill in for the role.

Australia off to sensational start in 1st Test against the West Indies

Australia continued their dominant Test form on the opening day of the two-match series against the West Indies. After surprisingly electing to bowl at the Adelaide Oval, the hosts were on the money from the get-go.

Skipper Pat Cummins removed both West Indian openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, cheaply to relegate the visitors to 27/2. Since then, it has been the Josh Hazlewood show, with the ace pacer picking up the next four wickets. In the process, the 33-year-old also went past 250 Test wickets.

His spell of 4/21 thus far wrecked the West Indies middle order, leading to a capitulation from 98/3 to 104/6.

Australia has won the previous nine Test series between the sides, with the West Indies' last Test match win coming back in 2003. The hosts defeated Pakistan 3-0 in the recent series and are currently on top of the 2023-25 WTC table.

The Aussies are the WTC title holders after defeating India in the final at the Oval last year.

Currently, the West Indies are languishing at 122/6 in 45 overs, with Joshua Da Silva and Alzarri Joseph at the crease.

