Australian cricketers get behind Mitchell Starc's brother Brandon from Dhaka

The on-tour Australian cricket team rallied behind Brandon Starc, the younger brother of left-arm pacer Mitchell, who competed in the men's high jump at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Alex Carrey-led Australia, which also includes Mitchell Starc in the squad, is slated to play five T20Is against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, Brandon Starc played in the men's high jump final in Tokyo on Sunday and came fifth with a distance of 2.35 m.

Mitchell Starc and the Aussies tuning into @bstarc_’s Olympics high jump final after training in Dhaka pic.twitter.com/A5X83Qw2ln — Louis Cameron (@LouisDBCameron) August 1, 2021

Interestingly, in a rare instance, two players - Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi - shared the gold medal in the high jump final. Belarusian jumper Maksim Nedasekau won bronze, the trio all clearing 2.37 m.

Full schedule of Australia's tour of Bangladesh

🇦🇺 Australian captain Aaron Finch will miss the remainder of the West Indies series with a knee injury.



He has also been ruled out of Australia's tour of Bangladesh.#WIvAUS pic.twitter.com/nuUX8zzmCY — ICC (@ICC) July 25, 2021

The Australian team arrived in Dhaka on Thursday. On the same day, the hosts returned home from a month-long tour of Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh is coming off a win in the only Test, a clean-sweep in the ODI series, and a 2-1 win in the T20Is against Zimbabwe.

Fifth-ranked T20I side Australia, on the other hand, recently received a grueling 4-1 thumping from West Indies in the shortest format but came back strongly with a 2-1 win in the ensuing ODIs.

Incidentally, the tour was an important one for Mitchell Starc. The 31-year-old hasn't been at his best in the past two years but regained some touch with some thrifty bowling in the T20Is and a chart-topping 11 wickets in the ODIs.

The Australians have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the shortest format, their troubles aggravated by the absence of some key players. They will be hoping for some much-needed wins in this series as they prepare for this year's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

1st T20I - August 3, 2021, 5:30 PM IST, Dhaka

2nd T20I - August 4, 2021, 5:30 PM IST, Dhaka

3rd T20I - August 6, 2021, 5:30 PM IST, Dhaka

4th T20I - August 7, 2021, 5:30 PM IST, Dhaka

5th T20I - August 9, 2021, 5:30 PM IST, Dhaka

Edited by Arjun Panchadar