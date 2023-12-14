"Australian openers won't eat anything at lunch as they ate Pakistan pacers" - Fans troll Pakistan for abysmal start to 1st Test vs Australia

Pakistan endured a dismal start to their tour of Australia, with the hosts racing away to 117/0 in 25 overs at lunch on Day 1 at Perth.

Winning the toss and batting first, David Warner and Usman Khawaja capitalized on some wayward bowling, especially by star pacer Shaheen Afridi. Playing in his final Test series, Warner was particularly severe on anything loose and finished unbeaten on 72 off 67 at the close of the first session.

Pakistan, searching for their first-ever series win on Australian soil, produced a lone opportunity, which Abdullah Shaifque shelled off Khawaja. Meanwhile, Warner is on course to register his sixth Test century in his 11th outing against Pakistan, coming off a memorable 163(124) against them in the recent World Cup.

The 37-year-old recorded his highest score and lone triple-century (335*) in Adelaide during Pakistan's previous tour of Australia in 2019.

With no specialist spinner in the playing XI, Pakistan pacers could be in for a long and hard toil, resulting in a possible ripple effect for the rest of the series. Such a start could also awaken their past demons down under, and Shan Masood, on his captaincy debut, will have his task cut out for the rest of the day and the Test match.

Fans on Twitter were not ready to spare the Pakistan pacers and fielding, having experienced a similar fate all too often in tours of Australia.

Pakistan suffered embarassing defeats in their previous Australian Tour in 2019-20

The Australian players were all smiles duirng their demolition of Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered one of their most embarrassing Test series defeats during the last Australian tour in 2019/20. Playing a two-Test series that was part of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, the Asian giants endured innings defeats in both games.

In the series opener at Brisbane, Pakistan won a crucial toss yet surrendered the advantage by scoring a paltry 240 in their first innings. In reply, the Aussies slaughtered the visitors for 580 before bowling them out for 335 in the second innings.

It resulted in the Aussies winning by an innings and five runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

Things went from bad to worse in the following Test at Adelaide, with Warner's 335 powering Australia to 589/3 in their first innings. Despite a valiant 97 from Babar Azam and a memorable century by Yasir Shah, Pakistan managed only 302 and had to follow on.

Expectedly, they collapsed to be bowled out for 239 in their second essay to lose by an innings and 48 runs.

For the uninitiated, Pakistan's last Test match win in Australia came in the final game of the 1995/96 tour in Sydney.