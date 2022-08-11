Australian players set to leave The Hundred for ODI series against Zimbabwe

The Aussie contingent currently participating in The Hundred will leave midway through the tournament to compete in Australia's upcoming ODI series against Zimbabwe.

The George Bailey-led selection committee named a 14-man squad last month for the series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand at home. Adam Zampa (Welsh Fire), Marcus Stoinis (Southern Brave), Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit), and Sean Abbott (Manchester Originals) made the final squad.

The four players will now leave their respective camps at The Hundred over the course of the next week and join their national team.

Zampa is slated to depart after partaking in Welsh Fire's clash against the Manchester Originals on August 16. Abbott, on the other hand, will also be available until the same date.

Maxwell is likely to take part in the London Spirit's upcoming matches against the Southern Brave (August 12) and the Northern Superchargers (August 14).

Maxwell is a vital cog in the Spirits' middle-order alongwith skipper Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard, and has scored 39 runs in two innings so far. Zampa, meanwhile, has one wicket in two appearances for the Josh Cobb-led Welsh Fire.

All-rounders Stoinis and Abbott were far from their best for their respective franchises in the opening set of matches.

The Australian selection committee has notably chosen to rest red-ball skipper Pat Cummins for the series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Meanwhile, Travis Head and Mitchell Swepson were dropped following their tour of Sri Lanka.

The Aaron Finch-led side will kickstart their home season with the first ODI against Zimbabwe on August 28 in Nashville. The five-time world champions are also scheduled to host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series before departing for India for a short T20 series.

The Zimbabwe contingent are scheduled to depart Down Under following the culmination of their home series against India, which begins on August 18.

Australia squad for ODI series against Zimbabwe

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

