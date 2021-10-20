Australian quick James Pattinson calls time on his Test career at 31

Australian pacer James Pattinson has announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect. The premature end to the fast bowler’s career has come as a shock to cricketing circles.

Pattinson, 31, played 21 Tests for Australia over a span of 10 years. He made his debut against New Zealand in 2011 and played his last match against the same opponents in 2019.

The Australian confirmed that Pattinson had asked the selectors not to consider him for the Ashes. However, some sources suggested that better results at the domestic level may lead to a change of heart.

Pattinson has had a career marred by repeated injuries and fierce competition for the slot in the Test side. With Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in prime form for much of the last few years, the 31-year-old did not receive many opportunities to showcase his ability.

Adam White @White_Adam Injuries meant Test cricket never saw the best of him, but hopefully @VicStateCricket can see a little bit more of him. James Pattinson is a rockstar. A breathtaking old-fashioned fast bowler. Quick, aggressive, entertaining, full of contagious energy. And the ultimate team mate. Injuries meant Test cricket never saw the best of him, but hopefully @VicStateCricket can see a little bit more of him. James Pattinson is a rockstar. A breathtaking old-fashioned fast bowler. Quick, aggressive, entertaining, full of contagious energy. And the ultimate team mate. https://t.co/MCferEovLx

Pattinson was trying to recover from a knee injury and was hoping to be fit in time for the Ashes. However, this recent update means we may not see the exciting fast bowler representing Australia in the whites again.

James Pattinson wanted to give the Test match spot a final go

James Pattinson could play only 21 Tests over 10 years in an injury marred career

James Pattinson had revealed earlier this year that he will be giving the Test match spot a final go in the upcoming season. If he failed to succeed, he planned to call time on his Test career and enjoy the domestic circuit.

“The hardest part as you get older is that you want to try and enjoy your cricket as well. You put all your attention into playing cricket for Australia and at some stage, that finishes.”

“This year is a big one for me if I can crack in and try and get an opportunity at the Test level. If not then I probably wouldn’t mind just looking to try and enjoy my cricket somewhere towards the back-end of my career,” Pattinson told Cricket Australia’s website.

Also Read

Dennis @DennisCricket_ James Pattinson retiring from Test cricket is horrible for those that love watching bloodt angry fast bowlers intimidating batsmen James Pattinson retiring from Test cricket is horrible for those that love watching bloodt angry fast bowlers intimidating batsmen

The right-arm quick picked up 81 wickets from 21 Tests at an average of 26.33. The first two series that Pattinson played against New Zealand and India were the best in his career as he picked up 25 wickets at 18 apiece.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra