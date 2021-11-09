"There might be some people who aren’t comfortable going regardless" - Tim Paine on the prospect of Australia touring Pakistan

Despite Cricket Australia confirming next year's tour of Pakistan, Test captain Tim Paine has expressed a few concerns. Australia will tour Pakistan in 2022, for the first time since 1998, to play two Tests, three ODIs and a one-off T20I.

A group of Cricket Australia officials will travel to Pakistan next month to assess the security situation. The officials will also check the COVID-19 protocols in place for the touring party before they arrive in March. Their assessment will determine whether the proposed tour goes ahead as planned.

Nevertheless, Paine has said that there might be a few players who may not feel entirely comfortable to make the tour. Although Paine said they are yet to discuss it within the group, he hopes to have the best team available. Paine told SEN Radio:

"There’ll be some guys who will be happy to take the experts’ advice, and others will want to know a bit more. If we’re totally honest, there might be some people who aren’t comfortable going regardless. That’s happened before with tours going to other countries going back forever."

"Again there are issues that will, I’m sur,e pop up. We’ll discuss it; people get the right answers and feel comfortable, then we’ll get hopefully the best team we can. At the end of the day, it comes down to the individual."

New Zealand's move to pull out of the Pakistan tour minutes before their first match will be on Australia's minds. New Zealand cricket withdrew from the tour following a security concern tip-off. However, they refused to disclose it completely, leaving the PCB fuming, as they had to cop up hefty financial losses.

Tim Paine recounts his experience of touring Pakistan

Tim Paine, who participated in an exhibition series in Pakistan in 2017, was left surprised by the extraordinary security measures in place. The 36-year old said he felt safe but unnerved as well.

"The security that we had on that tour was unlike anything that I’ve ever seen in my life," recalled Paine. "We had helicopters overhead, roads shut down five kilometres around us, checkpoints like every kilometre into the ground, it was extraordinary."

"The fact you’re seeing it and thinking to yourself it may be necessary can be a bit unnerving, but at the same time to see the planning and execution of it, with literally a couple of choppers above your bus 20-30 metres above your head was comforting but also unnerving at the same time."

Australia completed a memorable tour of Pakistan in 1998-99, winning the three-match Test series 1-0 and sweeping the hosts in the ODIs.

In recent times, Pakistan-born Australian player Usman Khawaja has urged his team to visit Pakistan, saying it's safe to do so.

Edited by Bhargav