“Average 10.9” - Sanjay Manjrekar’s blunt take on Rohit Sharma’s Test retirement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar pointed to Rohit Sharma's recent performances to suggest why his time was up as a Test opener. Manjrekar's remarks came a day after Rohit announced his Test retirement on Tuesday, May 7, through his Social Media handle.

The 38-year-old enjoyed a relatively successful 11-year Test career for India after debuting in 2013. Rohit finished with 4,301 runs at an average of 40.57 in 67 Test outings.

He also captained India in 24 Tests after taking over from Virat Kohli in 2022, helping the side to 12 wins.

Reflecting on Rohit's Test retirement, Manjrekar posted on his X handle:

"164 in his last 15 innings. Out of which 10 were at home v Bangladesh & NZ. Average 10.9. With his current fitness levels…Rohit Sharma’s days as Test opener were over. So…"

Rohit had a strong series at home against England at the start of last year before suffering arguably the worst form slump of his career. The 38-year-old averaged a dismal 10.93 in his previous 15 Test innings with a lone half-century, starting with the home series against Bangladesh.

Rohit's sub-par batting played a massive part in India's defeats in their last two Test series against New Zealand at home and in Australia.

Rohit Sharma will continue to play ODIs for India

Rohit Sharma will continue to play ODIs for India, as he confirmed in his Test retirement statement. The 38-year-old retired from T20Is immediately after leading India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," said Rohit in his statement (via Cricbuzz).

Suryakumar Yadav replaced Rohit as India's T20 skipper after the World Cup last year, and it remains to be seen who India appoints as their new Test captain. Rohit will continue to lead the side in the 50-over format.

India's next Test assignment is a five-match series in England, starting in Leeds on June 20.

