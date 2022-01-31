"Want to grab the opportunity and win matches for Team India" - Avesh Khan on goals for West Indies series

Young Indian pacer Avesh Khan is looking at the upcoming white-ball series against West Indies as an opportunity to prove himself at the international level and win matches for the country.

The 25-year-old was the second-leading wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition. Representing Delhi Capitals (DC), he claimed 24 wickets in 16 matches at a strike rate of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.37.

The Madhya Pradesh cricketer was part of the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand at home last year. But he did not get a chance to make his debut. Avesh has been picked in both the ODI and T20I squads for the white-ball series against West Indies, which starts on February 6.

Asked how he is going to approach the home series against the Windies, the youngster said on the chat show "Backstage with Boria":

“I am looking at the West Indies series as an opportunity that I have. Obviously, it is the aim of every cricketer to represent the country. I have got that chance. Now, I want to grab the opportunity given to me and win matches for Team India with my performances.”

Although Avesh is yet to make his international debut, he has been with the Indian team on a few tours as a net bowler or a standby. Describing the experience of being part of the Team India camp as a very good one, the pacer added:

“I was with Team India during the 2019 World Cup and also went to South Africa with the team. I have traveled a lot with them as a net bowler or as a standby player. I got to learn a lot from Shami, Ishant, Umesh and Bumrah. Now, it’s time to prove myself and implement all those things.”

Avesh has so far featured in 27 first-class matches and 48 T20s, claiming 100 and 65 wickets respectively.

“I want to play the World Cup and win it for India” - Avesh Khan

With two World Cups coming up, Avesh is hopeful of getting a chance to be part of the big stage. Admitting he wishes to represent India in major ICC events, the 25-year-old said:

“Obviously, the World Cup is a big stage. It is every cricketer’s dream that you come into the Indian team. But after that you make it your aim to win matches for India and help India win the World Cup. It is at the back of my mind that I want to play the World Cup and win it for India.”

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia later this year while India will host the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

