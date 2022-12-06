“Avoid soft dismissals against spinners” – Wasim Jaffer warns Team India of Shakib Al Hasan

Wasim Jaffer has warned Team India of avoiding losing wickets to the Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in the second ODI on Wednesday, December 7. He wants one of the top five batters to score big and propel India’s score to 230, which will be a fighting total on that wicket.

For the uninitiated, Shakib took a fifer as Indian batters failed miserably in the first ODI. KL Rahul was the only bright spot, scoring 73 off 70 balls as they were bowled out for 186 in 41.2 overs. The Men in Blue lost the match by one wicket to go 0-1 behind in the three-match ODI series.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“3:30 – They should bat, keeping in mind a score of 220-230, not 280 or 300, which can be out of reach target on that pitch. Avoid soft dismissals against spinners. If you get a start, try to play 70-80. If one of the top five scores a century, nothing like it. We didn’t see that even in New Zealand.”

“He doesn’t get that recognition” – Wasim Jaffer on Shakib Al Hasan

Jaffer, meanwhile, praised Shakib Al Hasan for his contribution to Bangladesh and international cricket. The former India cricketer feels that the all-rounder is one of the top performers in world cricket but he doesn’t get that recognition because he plays for lower-ranked Bangladesh.

ICC @ICC



A brilliant show with the ball from Shakib Al Hasan in the first Wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over!A brilliant show with the ball from Shakib Al Hasan in the first #BANvIND ODI Wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over! 💥A brilliant show with the ball from Shakib Al Hasan in the first #BANvIND ODI 💪 https://t.co/r6zjCOSd38

On this, he said:

“4:40 – Shakib Al Hasan is one of the world’s best all-rounders. Unfortunately, he plays for Bangladesh. If he had played for some big countries, he would’ve made a much bigger name and appreciation. He doesn’t get that recognition, but he’s a top performer.”

It’s worth mentioning that Shakib has scored over 13,000 runs and picked up more than 600 wickets across formats in international cricket. He will look to seal the series for Bangladesh with another good performance in the upcoming contest and repeat their historic series win against India back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. will look to put their best foot forward in a must-win game. The batting unit will have to deliver as they failed miserably in the opener.

