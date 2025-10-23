Axar Patel bowls a beauty to castle Matt Renshaw for 30 in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Oct 23, 2025 15:42 IST
Australia v India - ODI Series: Game 2 - Source: Getty
Axar Patel removes Matt Renshaw for 30 (Source: Getty)

India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel produced a beauty to dismiss Australia’s Matt Renshaw in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series. The game is being played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.

Ad

The dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 22nd over of Australia’s innings. Axar tossed up a loopy delivery, drawing Renshaw out of the crease as he shuffled towards the leg side, attempting to loft it over mid-off. However, the ball drifted beautifully, sneaked past the outside edge, and crashed into middle and leg, handing Axar his first breakthrough of the match.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The southpaw scored a run-a-ball 30, including one four and one six, before his dismissal left the hosts at 109/3 after 21.4 overs.

India strike at regular intervals to keep themselves in the game in the 2nd ODI

After being put in to bat, India didn’t get off to the best of starts, losing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) cheaply. Former skipper Rohit Sharma (73) and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61) were the main contributors, while Axar Patel added a valuable 44. In the later stages, Harshit Rana chipped in with an unbeaten 24, helping the Men in Blue post 264/9 in their 50 overs.

Ad

In response, Australia’s opening pair Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head began cautiously, managing just 11 runs in the first five overs. Arshdeep Singh then provided the first breakthrough for India, removing the Australian skipper Marsh for 11 off 24 balls in the eighth over.

Soon after, Harshit Rana got the better of Head, who departed for 28 off 40 balls. Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw then steadied the innings, adding 55 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. Renshaw was eventually dismissed for 30 by Axar Patel.

At the time of writing, Australia were 130/3 after 26 overs, with Matthew Short (50) and Alex Carey (8) at the crease.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications