Axar Patel bowls a beauty to castle Matt Renshaw for 30 in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel produced a beauty to dismiss Australia’s Matt Renshaw in the ongoing second ODI of the three-match series. The game is being played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23.The dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 22nd over of Australia’s innings. Axar tossed up a loopy delivery, drawing Renshaw out of the crease as he shuffled towards the leg side, attempting to loft it over mid-off. However, the ball drifted beautifully, sneaked past the outside edge, and crashed into middle and leg, handing Axar his first breakthrough of the match.Watch the video of the dismissal here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe southpaw scored a run-a-ball 30, including one four and one six, before his dismissal left the hosts at 109/3 after 21.4 overs.India strike at regular intervals to keep themselves in the game in the 2nd ODIAfter being put in to bat, India didn’t get off to the best of starts, losing Shubman Gill (9) and Virat Kohli (0) cheaply. Former skipper Rohit Sharma (73) and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61) were the main contributors, while Axar Patel added a valuable 44. In the later stages, Harshit Rana chipped in with an unbeaten 24, helping the Men in Blue post 264/9 in their 50 overs.In response, Australia’s opening pair Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head began cautiously, managing just 11 runs in the first five overs. Arshdeep Singh then provided the first breakthrough for India, removing the Australian skipper Marsh for 11 off 24 balls in the eighth over.Soon after, Harshit Rana got the better of Head, who departed for 28 off 40 balls. Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw then steadied the innings, adding 55 runs off 56 balls for the third wicket. Renshaw was eventually dismissed for 30 by Axar Patel.At the time of writing, Australia were 130/3 after 26 overs, with Matthew Short (50) and Alex Carey (8) at the crease.