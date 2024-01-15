Axar Patel completes 200 T20 wickets, matches Ravindra Jadeja’s feat

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel completed 200 wickets in the T20 format during the second T20I against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 14. The 29-year-old claimed 2/17 in four overs with his left-arm spin and was named Player of the Match in India’s six-wicket triumph.

Axar first cleaned up Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran (8) and then ended Gulbadin Naib’s impressive knock for 57 off 35 balls. Naib’s scalp was the spinner’s 200th wicket in the T20 format. He has played 234 T20s in which he has claimed 200 wickets at an average of 27.95 and an economy rate of 6.97 with a best of 4/21.

Apart from claiming 200 scalps, Axar has also scored 2,545 runs in the shortest format at an average of 22.52 and a strike rate of 134.65 with five half-centuries and a best of 70. He thus became only the second Indian after Ravindra Jadeja to achieve the double of 200 wickets and 2,000 runs in T20s.

Expand Tweet

Jadeja, 305, has played 310 T20 matches in which he has claimed 216 wickets at an average of 29.87 and an economy rate of 7.57 with a best of 5/16. With the bat, he has 3,382 runs to his name at an average of 25.42 and a strike rate of 129.33 with two half-centuries and a best of 62*.

Axar Patel’s impressive spell restricts Afghanistan to 172 in the 2nd T20I

Axar was the standout performer with the ball for India in the second T20I against Afghanistan. He claimed two wickets in four overs while just giving away 17 runs. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also claimed 3/32, while Ravi Bishnoi picked up 2/39 as India restricted Afghanistan to 172.

The Men in Blue chased down the target in 15.4 overs as Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered 68 off 34, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 63 off 32 balls.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Axar downplayed the achievement of 200 T20 scalps and stated that he just wants to keep performing for the country.

“Feels good, I just realized that I have got 200 T20 wickets. But what is important to keep doing well for India, honestly a few years later I won’t remember how many wickets I took. I have been trying to bowl a bit slower, vary my lengths and now I have been to gauge these things better. Now I have the confidence to bowl at all times, even in the powerplay,” the all-rounder said.

Expand Tweet

The third T20I of the India vs Afghanistan series will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App