"Axar Patel's range is slightly bigger than Ravindra Jadeja's as a batter" - Irfan Pathan lauds former's knock in 1st IND vs AUS Test

Irfan Pathan has lauded Axar Patel for playing a responsible knock in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The former Indian all-rounder believes the Gujarat player has a wider range than Ravindra Jadeja as a batter.

Axar scored 84 runs in India's first-innings total of 400 runs in the first Test against Australia in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma and Co. registered a comprehensive innings and 132-run win to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Pathan was asked about his thoughts on Axar Patel's knock, to which he responded:

"He was feeling extremely fresh the way he was playing cricket on the ground. He was especially enjoying his batting. I will say once again that his batting has improved a lot. He has a very good range. Axar Patel's range is slightly bigger than Ravindra Jadeja's as a batter."

While highlighting that the Gujarat all-rounder can play shots all around the park, Pathan praised his game against the seamers, elaborating:

"He plays straight down the ground, plays through cover, hits the big shots, he can bring out the sweep also from his arsenal. The good thing was that when he played the fast bowlers, he played with great belief and a very good technique."

Axar struck 10 fours and a six during his innings. He initially played second fiddle to Jadeja during their 88-run eighth-wicket partnership but donned the aggressor's hat as his innings progressed.

"The best part about his innings was that he showed faith in Mohammad Shami" - Irfan Pathan on Axar Patel

Axar Patel and Mohammad Shami took India's lead over the 200-run mark. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan appreciated Axar for showing trust in Mohammad Shami once the latter had played a few deliveries, observing:

"The best part about his innings was that he showed faith in Mohammad Shami as soon as he played four balls. When you play with the lower-order batters, the question is whether you show faith in the batter at the other end."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by highlighting that Axar and Shami had a bigger partnership than any of the stands in the visitors' second innings, stating:

"He showed that faith and tried to lengthen the innings. He stitched together a partnership. Australia didn't have a single 50-run partnership in their second innings but India's No. 9 and No. 10 batters did that."

Axar and Shami added 52 runs for the ninth wicket. The latter was the dominant partner once he got his eye in, smashing a 47-ball 37, which included two fours and three mighty sixes.

