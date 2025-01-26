Axar Patel's wife shares heartwarming post on second wedding anniversary [In Pictures]

India cricketer Axar Patel's wife, Meha Patel, took to social media on Sunday, January 26, to share a heartwarming post celebrating their second wedding anniversary. The couple tied the knot on January 26, 2023, in a traditional Gujarati ceremony in Vadodara. They also welcomed their first child, a son named Haksh, on December 19, 2024.

To mark the occasion, Meha shared a series of pictures on Instagram, accompanied by a loving caption:

“Two years of marriage means double the fun.”

On the cricketing front, the all-rounder was in action on January 25 during the second match of the five-game T20I series against England. Batting first, the visitors posted 165/9 in their 20 overs, with captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 45 runs. For India, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy each took two wickets.

India's chase got off to a rocky start, losing half their side for just 78 runs. Sanju Samson (5), Abhishek Sharma (12), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (12), Dhruv Jurel (4), and Hardik Pandya (7) all failed to make an impact.

However, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar (26) added 38 runs off 28 balls for the sixth wicket. Tilak continued to strike aggressively from one end, reaching his fifty off 39 balls. The left-hander then single-handedly guided India over the line, remaining unbeaten on 72 off 55 balls. Ravi Bishnoi also contributed, remaining not out on nine, as India won by two wickets with four balls to spare.

Axar Patel has taken 188 wickets for India across formats

Axar Patel made his debut for India in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014. Since then, he has played in 60 ODIs, taking 64 wickets and scoring 568 runs, including two fifties. In T20Is, the all-rounder has appeared in 68 matches, claiming 69 wickets and contributing 500 runs, with one half-century.

Additionally, Axar has featured in 14 Tests, taking 55 wickets and amassing 646 runs, including four fifties.

