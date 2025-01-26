“He’s going to eat my ears for next two days” - Suryakumar Yadav makes a hilarious comment after thrilling finish in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav hilariously commented that leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will eat his ears for the next two days after the bowler played a cameo in India's two-wicket win over England in the Chennai T20I on Saturday, January 25. On a serious note, the Indian skipper praised the young spinner and asserted that he has been working very hard in the nets on his batting skills.

The Men in Blue beat England by two wickets in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Bowling first, India held England to 165-9. In the chase, though, they were reduced to 126-7. Tilak Varma (72* off 55), however, played a splendid knock to lift India home with some support from Arshdeep Singh (6) and Bishnoi.

Bishnoi struck two crucial fours in his unbeaten nine after which Varma closed out the contest with four balls to spare, slamming Jamie Overton for a boundary. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar made a cheeky remark on Bishnoi's contribution with the bat. He quipped:

"He’s going to eat my ears for next two days."

The 34-year-old, however, went on to praise the youngster as someone who is always keen to make a contribution with the bat. Suryakumar said:

"He's been putting in a lot of hard work in the nets, he wants to contribute with the bat as well, it's a perfect example that he did it today and not to forget Arshdeep Singh as well."

Incidentally, earlier in the day, Bishnoi had shared a fun Instagram reel with the caption, 'Why should batters have all the fun?'. The leg-spinner made a cheeky reference to the same at a post-match interview.

"Good to see someone like him taking responsibility" - Suryakumar Yadav hails Tilak Varma

While Bishnoi played a nice cameo, it was Varma who was the real hero for India with the bat. With wickets falling all around him, the left-handed batter held his nerve and struck four fours and five sixes, which included the winning boundary. Praising the 22-year-old, the Indian captain said:

"Very happy with the way Tilak batted, good to see someone like him taking responsibility."

Suryakumar also admitted that he was relieved with the result after India looked in big trouble in the chase at one point. He stated:

"A little bit of relief with the way the game was going. We felt 160 was good. They bowled really well, good that that the game went down to the wire. We've been playing with an extra batter since the last 2-3 series. We want that cushion and also that batter gives us 2-3 overs in the game. The chat around was to play as we played the last game."

Having taken a 2-0 lead, Team India will look to clinch the five-match series when they take on England in the third T20I at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28.

