Axar Patel takes 2 wickets in 2 balls in identical fashion in IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy [Watch]

Axar Patel starred with the ball as India began their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh in Dubai on Thursday, February 20. The left-arm spinner struck twice in his very first over of the match. He removed a well-set Tanzid Hasan (run-a-ball 25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (golden duck) off consecutive deliveries thanks to sharp reflex catches from wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

The dismissals came in the ninth over of Bangladesh’s innings. Axar bowled a length ball outside off and Tanzid hung around to play it towards the off-side. The left-hander, however, managed a faint edge and Rahul celebrated jubilantly after grabbing it. The on-field umpire raised his fingers late. The batter wasn’t convinced but was timed out to take a DRS review. The replays confirmed there was a clear edge.

Axar bowled a similar delivery that spun away from the batter. Mushfiqur pressed forward to block it but managed a thick edge before Rahul caught the ball.

The 31-year-old spinner was on a hat-trick but India captain Rohit Sharma dropped a dolly in the slip cordon and Jaker Ali survived golden duck. West Indies' Jerome Taylor (vs Australia in 2006) remains the only bowler to take a hat-trick in the Champions Trophy.

Watch Axar Patel's wickets below:

Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami strike as Bangladesh lose half their side for 35

Axar Patel and Mohammed Shami struck twice as India dominated Bangladesh in their Champions Trophy opener on Thursday. Harshit Rana also scalped one wicket.

Shami is leading the bowling attack without injured Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Rana was picked ahead of left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who is warming the bench.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 50/5 after 12.4 overs, with Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy at the crease. Soumya Sarkar, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Rahim departed for ducks.

India beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in their previous meeting in the Champions Trophy in 2017. The Men in Blue lead Bangladesh by 32:8 in head-to-head ODI contests.

Follow the IND vs BAN 2025 Champions Trophy match live score and updates here.

