Axar Patel turns vlogger as Team India travel from Chennai to Rajkot for IND vs ENG 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel turned into a vlogger during their journey from Chennai to Rajkot for the third T20I against England. The third fixture of the five-match series will be played on Tuesday, January 28, at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

The hosts secured a nail-biting two-wicket victory in the second T20I at the MA Chidambaram Stadium to go 2-0 up in the series. The Indian contingent looked in a good mood after Tilak Varma guided them home from a difficult position on Saturday night (January 25). The southpaw remained unbeaten on 72, as India chased down 166 runs with four balls to spare.

The Men in Blue have landed in Rajkot, hoping to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently gave fans a glimpse of the Indian team's journey from Chennai to Rajkot.

Axar turned into a vlogger for the video, sharing snippets from the journey. The team received a warm welcome from the hotel staff upon reaching Rajkot.

"𝙏𝙚𝙖𝙢 𝙑𝙡𝙤𝙜 🎬 Chennai ✈️ Rajkot. Presenting Axar Patel in a never seen before Avatar 😎. The #TeamIndia vice-captain goes behind the cam 🎥," the BCCI captioned the video.

India began the series with a rather convincing seven-wicket win at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22. After restricting the English side to 132 runs, they successfully romped home within 13 overs, thanks to a quickfire 79 from Abhishek Sharma.

How has Axar Patel performed in the series so far?

The 31-year-old all-rounder has been appointed as Team India's vice-captain for the five-match T20I series against England. Axar Patel has had a decent outing with the ball in the first two matches, picking up four wickets.

The left-arm spinner returned with figures of 2/22 at Eden Gardens and followed it with 2/32 in Chennai. The southpaw got a chance to make an impact with the bat in the second match but managed only two runs.

