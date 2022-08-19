Azam Khan becomes first Pakistan player to be signed for ILT20; picked by Desert Vipers

Young keeper-batter Azam Khan has become the first Pakistan player to be signed for the upcoming UAE League (ILT20). He has been picked up by Desert Vipers, which is promoted by the Glazer Family.

Desert Vipers are the only franchise in ILT20 who do not have Indian owners. The other five franchises have avoided signing Pakistan players, keeping in mind the country’s volatile relations with India.

The Glazer Family, which is renowned for owning the Manchester United team in the English Premier League, confirmed Azam’s signing on Friday (August 19). The franchise’s official social media post read:

"Pakistan keeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers! He is one of the world's best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers. Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for Desert Vipers.”

Desert Vipers @TheDesertVipers keeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers!



He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers - Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for Pakistankeeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers!He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers - Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for #DesertVipers Pakistan🇵🇰 keeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers!He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers - Azam is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for #DesertVipers. https://t.co/hZ0Uica2Zv

Son of former Pakistan captain Moin Khan, 24-year-old Azam has represented the country in three T20Is, having made his international debut against England in Nottingham in July 2021.

He has also turned out for Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the PSL, Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League and Barbados Royals in the CPL. Overall, the hard-hitting batter has played 74 T20 matches and has scored 1449 runs at a strike rate of 144.17 with seven half-centuries.

Tom Moody is director of cricket at Desert Vipers, while former England James Foster is the head coach. Sheldon Cottrell, Alex Hales, Wanindu Hasaranga and Colin Munro are the franchise’s other key signings.

Desert Vipers squad for ILT20

Sam Billings (England), Sheldon Cottrell (West Indies), Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Saqib Mahmood (England), Alex Hales (England), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Benny Howell (England), Azam Khan (Pakistan), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) and Ruben Trumpelmann (Namibia).

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals and Gulf Giants are the other five franchises in ILT20, all of which are owned by Indians.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert