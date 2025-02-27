Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai celebrated passionately with a loud roar after dismissing talismanic English batter Joe Root during the 2025 Champions Trophy match on Wednesday (February 26) in Lahore. It was a crucial moment in the match as Root had completed his century. He was set at the crease with England needing 39 runs from 26 balls for a win.

On the penultimate ball of the 46th over, Omarzai bowled a brilliant bouncer. It took a healthy edge off Root's glove and went straight into wicket-keeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz's hands to give his side a massive breakthrough. As the third man fielder was inside the circle, Joe Root tried to guide the ball over the in-field in that region. However, he couldn't execute the shot, resulting in his departure on 120 (111).

Considering the importance of the wicket, Omarzai celebrated aggressively with a loud roar.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

England fumbled after Joe Root's departure and lost the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Afghanistan by 8 runs

Jamie Overton (32) and Jofra Archer (14) hit a few boundaries and took England near the target after Root's dismissal. However, both perished by attempting big shots when the required run rate was not that high, which derailed England's innings. Azmatullah Omarzai dismissed the duo and then completed a five-wicket haul to win the match for Afghanistan in the final over.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan batted first after winning the toss and notched up a total of 325/7. It came on the back of a sensational knock of 177 (146) from Ibrahim Zadran, who received the Player of the Match award after the game. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, Ibrahim Zadran said:

"I batted for 50 overs and wanted to do something on the field for the team. When I took the catch, I enjoyed it. I want to bat longer, the 177 is very special to me, the highest score in the Champions Trophy. We played here in the Asia Cup last year, got an idea of the conditions, and prepared accordingly for that."

He continued:

"When you are in the game, you have got a lot of energy and confidence. We will try and play better cricket in the next game. We will play against Australia next, we need to be clinical and not make mistakes. This is international cricket and we need to be up to the mark."

England are out of the 2025 Champions Trophy after two straight losses in the group stage. Afghanistan will reach the semi-final if they beat Australia on Friday (February 28) in their final group match.

