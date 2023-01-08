"Baari yedde gobbiya" - KL Rahul reacts to Suryakumar Yadav's 3rd T20I hundred 

Team India's dynamic batter Suryakumar Yadav captivated onlookers with his batting exploits during the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka on Saturday, January 7.

Yadav remained unbeaten on 112 off just 51 balls, taking the Men in Blue to a massive total of 228 in the crucial series decider at Rajkot. Several members of the cricket fraternity reacted to the swashbuckler's scintillating knock.

Senior Indian batter KL Rahul shared an Instagram story, lauding Yadav for his outstanding performance. He also wrote a special message in Tulu.

KL Rahul wrote on his Instagram story:

"Baari yedde gobbiya (You played well)."

Screenshot of KL Rahul's recent Instagram story.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha Shetty hails from Udupi in Karnataka, while Rahul hails from Bangalore. This could be the reason why the 30-year-old chose Tulu for the appreciation post.

BCCI @BCCI 🏾🫡



Details - #INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia No surprises there as @surya_14kumar is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating unbeaten century in the 3rd T20I.🏾🫡Details - t.ly/OqK5 No surprises there as @surya_14kumar is adjudged Player of the Match for his scintillating unbeaten century in the 3rd T20I. 👏🏾🫡⭐️Details - t.ly/OqK5 #INDvSL #TeamIndia @mastercardindia https://t.co/bbWkyPRH4m

The Hardik Pandya-led Indian side completed a comprehensive 91-run victory over Sri Lanka to win the three-match T20I series 2-1. Suryakumar was adjudged the Player of the Match for his marvelous knock.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav are part of India's ODI squad for Sri Lanka series

Following the completion of the T20I fixtures, India and Sri Lanka will now lock horns in a three-match ODI series. KL Rahul, who was not a part of the T20I squad, has been included in the team for the 50-over matches.

Apart from Rahul, senior players including regular skipper Rohit Sharma and veteran batter Virat Kohli, will also be seen in action during the ODI series. The return of pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will bolster the home team's bowling lineup.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻



#CricketTwitter #indvssl Jasprit Bumrah is back in the Indian squad 🤩 Jasprit Bumrah is back in the Indian squad 🤩👊🏻#CricketTwitter #indvssl https://t.co/CZCFqzAXeF

The opening encounter of the series is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, January 10, in Guwahati. The second and third ODIs will take place on January 12 and 15 in Kolkata and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

India squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, and Arshdeep Singh.

