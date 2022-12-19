Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, on Monday, December 19, achieved a new captaincy feat on the third day of the ongoing third Test against England at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar became the first Pakistan captain to score more than 1000 Test runs during a calendar year. He scored 54 runs off 104 balls against England in the second innings with the help of seven boundaries.

Babar's innings was brought to an end by England Test debutant Rehan Ahmed in the 53rd over. Babar played a pull shot off the England leg-spinner only to find Ollie Pope at short mid-wicket.

The Pakistan captain added 54 to his first innings score of 78, where he was run out by a combined effort from Harry Brook and Ben Foakes. He accumulated 348 runs in six innings at an average of 58 in the ongoing Test series against England.

In 2022, Babar has now scored 1009 runs in 15 Test innings at an average of 67.26, including three centuries and seven fifties. He became the only Pakistan captain to achieve this milestone in a calendar year in Test cricket.

Babar has two more Test innings this year to add more runs to his tally when Pakistan face New Zealand in the first Test between December 26 and 30.

Babar also joined former Australian player Ricky Ponting to score the most fifty-plus scores by a captain across all formats in a calendar year. Babar has registered a total of 24 50-plus scores in Tests (10), ODIs (8) and T20Is (6) to equal Ponting's tally in 2005.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan on the cusp of a whitewash vs England

Pakistan have already lost the three-match Test series to England after defeats in Rawalpindi and Multan. It seems they are unlikely to win the Karachi game as they managed a lead of 164 in with nine wickets down after 74 overs in the second innings.

Apart from Babar, Saud Shakeel's 53 was the only other remarkable performance from the Pakistan batting order in the second innings.

If England win the third Test in Karachi, then they would complete a historic 3-0 whitewash, playing in Pakistan after 17 years.

At the time of writing, the tourists are at 46/0 in 4.2 overs and need only 121 runs to win the fixture with two more days to go.

