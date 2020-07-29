Babar Azam can become one of Pakistan's greatest batsmen: Mohammad Azharuddin

Former India batsman Mohammad Azharuddin has stated that Babar Azam can become one of Pakistan's greats if he continues to perform consistently well in the future.

Mohammad Azharuddin believes that Babar Azam has the ability to reach heights that few players have scaled. He feels that instead of drawing comparisons between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli, fans should savour and praise his batsmanship.

"Babar is still young and has a lot of cricket ahead of him. He has the ability to become a top batsman and register his name among the great Pakistani batsmen of the past. I don’t believe in comparisons. If a batsman is good, then his batting should be enjoyed and he should be praised rather than comparing him with someone else."

Mohammad Azharuddin also revealed that he advised Younis Khan in 2016

Mohammad Azharuddin revealed that he knows Pakistani batting coach Younis Khan since he made his debut two decades ago. The 57-year-old also touched upon the advice that he gave Younis Khan on Pakistan's tour of England in 2016, eventually resulting in the batsman notching up a magnificent double century at The Oval.

"I watched him bat on TV and he was playing in an ungainly way. Sometimes he was playing from outside the crease and sometimes he was trying other things. I didn’t like seeing a player, who has scored 10,000 runs, bat in this manner. So I just called him on the phone and advised him to stay still and play from inside the crease, as it will be easier for him."

The former Indian skipper also shared his thoughts on the Pakistan Super League and said that it has proved to be extremely beneficial for cricket in the country. Mohammad Azharuddin said that PSL would further pave the way for the return of international Cricket into Pakistan.