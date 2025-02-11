“Babar Azam is certainly a part of the 'Fab four or Fab five'” - Kane Williamson’s massive claim ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has asserted that Pakistan batter Babar Azam is a part of 'fab four or fab five' batting group. The 34-year-old underlined the former's Pakistan captain's ability to deliver consistently across formats and claimed him to be 'world-class'.

While Babar has impressive numbers across formats, the 30-year-old has been inconsistent over the last 18 months. The right-handed batter carried massive expectations during the tri-series opener against New Zealand, but laboured to 10 off 23 as Pakistan suffered a 78-run loss at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Speaking after New Zealand's commanding win over South Africa in the second game of the tri-series, Williamson said in the presser (as quoted by CricketPakistan.pk):

"Babar Azam is certainly a part of the ‘Fab Four’ or ‘Fab Five,’ which consists of some of the finest players in the game. He is a world-class batter who consistently delivers for his team."

Babar, who has 31 international centuries, hasn't passed the three-figure mark since May 2023.

"It did change a bit" - Kane Williamson on conditions in Lahore after win over South Africa

Kane Williamson. (Image Credits: PCB X)

With Williamson's 187-run partnership with Devon Conway forming the bedrock of New Zealand's successful run-chase of 305 against South Africa, the veteran reflected that the pitch kept low during the first innings. However, the former captain, who stayed unbeaten on 133, said it eased out quite a bit later, making batting a lot easier. He stated, as quoted by ESPNCricinfo:

"The pitch was definitely a better surface [to bat] today. For whatever reason, I'm not sure. That's part of some of the good learnings, really - different times of the day going into the evening. It came onto the bat quite nicely and it still took a little bit of turn. So it's quite interesting; it's the sort of wicket where if you're able to get breakthroughs, you can apply some pressure. But it was nice we were able to build those partnerships and break the back of the chase.

"For me, it's about trying to assess conditions and do the best job I can and then be a part of partnerships for the team in whatever role it is. It was tough going - kept quite low in that day time innings. But it did change a bit."

With victories over Pakistan and South Africa, New Zealand have stormed to the final of the tri-series.

