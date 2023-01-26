Babar Azam crowned ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2022

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been crowned the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year for the second straight year. Earlier, the right-hander was also selected as the captain of the ICC ODI team of the year.
The classy batter indeed had a stellar 2022 in 50-over cricket. After starring with 405 runs in six games at an average of 67.50 with two hundreds in 2021, the 28-year-old was Pakistan's highest run-getter in the format once again. He finished last year with 679 runs in nine games, averaging a healthy 84.87 with three tons.
As a captain, the Lahore-born player suffered only one loss in 2022, which came against Australia at the start of the year.
Among his many good performances in the year, his best came against Australia at home, as he led Pakistan to a historic ODI series win. It was the Men in Green's first ODI series win over Australia since 2002.
Babar Azam scored two consecutive centuries against Australia at home
After losing the Test series, Pakistan were under pressure, with World Cup Super League points on the line.
The hosts lost the first ODI by 88 runs while chasing a stiff target of 314. They bounced back to win the second, gunning down 349 with six wickets to spare, thanks to Babar's 114 off 83 and Imam-ul-Haq's 106.
The Pakistan captain stepped up once again in the series decider after the bowlers did an outstanding job of restricting Australia to 210 in 41.5 overs, with Mohammad Wasim and Haris Rauf taking three wickets apiece.
Although Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman early, Imam (89*) and Babar (105*) went comfortably with their job as the hosts chased down the target in 37.5 overs and nine wickets to spare.
With the 50-over World Cup looming this year, the 28-year-old's form augurs well for the team's hopes at the event. He was also their best batter at the 2019 World Cup in England, mustering 474 runs in eight games at an average of 67.71.
Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.