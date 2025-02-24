“Babar Azam is a fraud” - Former Pakistan cricketer’s brutal attack after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has made a brutal attack on Babar Azam after the 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, February 23, in Dubai. Shoaib called the star Pakistan batter a 'fraud' and shared his opinion on the comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli.

He spoke about how Kohli looks up to former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and is chasing his legacy. Meanwhile, he criticized Babar's choice of inspiration, though he did not name any cricketer.

“We always compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. Now tell me who is hero of Virat Kohli? Sachin Tendulkar and he has scored 100 centuries and Virat is chasing his legacy. Who is Babar Azam’s hero? Tuk tuk (Without naming any cricketer,” he said on the show 'Game On Hai' (via Indian Express).

Shoaib added that the thought process and choice of heroes is wrong. He went to the extent of saying that he did not wish to talk about Pakistan and was doing it only because he was getting paid.

“You have picked the wrong heroes. Your thought process is wrong. You were a fraud from the beginning. I would not even wish to talk about Pakistan cricket team. I am only dong this because I am getting paid," he said.

Babar Azam fails to deliver against India in crucial 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Babar Azam failed to score big in the vital clash against India. Opening the batting, he scored just 23 runs off 26 deliveries. However, he hit five boundaries and looked in good touch before being dismissed.

Pakistan were bowled out for 241 batting first and India chased the total down comfortably with six wickets to spare in just 42.3 overs.

Despite starting well, Babar could not convert his knock into a big innings, particularly in a do-or-die match for Pakistan. After an opening defeat against New Zealand, the loss to India has made it almost impossible for the hosts to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Akhtar also praised Virat Kohli for his match-winning unbeaten century.

“We have seen this in the past. When you tell Virat Kohli that he has to play against Pakistan, he will score a century. Hats off to him, he’s like a superstar! He’s a white ball run chaser! Modern-day great! No doubt about him. I’m very happy for him. He deserves all the praise,” he said in the same discussion.

