Babar Azam gets out for just 8 off 20 balls and wastes a review in PAK vs WI 2025 1st Test [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified Jan 17, 2025 16:45 IST
Australia v Pakistan - Men
Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pakistan batter Babar Azam lost his wicket cheaply on Day 1 of the ongoing Test against the West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium. He managed just eight runs off his 20-ball stay at the crease.

The dismissal came in the 14th over of the first innings of the Test, bowled by right-arm speedster Jayden Seales. A length ball from Seales angled in before moving away, taking an outside edge through to debutant keeper Tevin Imlach, who completed a straightforward catch.

Surprisingly, Babar reviewed the on-field decision but the ultra-edge confirmed he had nicked it. Here's a replay of the wicket:

It was the third wicket of the innings for Seales, who had nipped out opener Muhammad Hurraira (6) and Kamran Ghulam (5) previously. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie got the better of Shan Masood (11).

Babar Azam scored three half-centuries in his last four innings before Multan Test

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: PCB Twitter)
Babar Azam. (Image Credits: PCB Twitter)

Babar had a promising tour of South Africa before the West Indies series, registering scores of 4, 50, 58 and 81 in the two Tests. The return to form for the Lahore-born cricketer was crucial for the Men in Green. He was previously dropped for the second and third Tests of the home series against England due to poor performance.

As far as the ongoing Multan Test is concerned, the start was delayed due to fog. The toss took place only three hours after the scheduled start. At the time of writing, Pakistan were 110/4, with Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel on the crease.

Although the hosts are coming off a 2-0 series loss in South Africa, they dominated England at home before that, winning 2-1. The visitors, meanwhile, were held on to a 1-1 draw at home against Bangladesh.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
