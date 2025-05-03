Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan’s Instagram accounts among several others blocked in India after Pahalgam attack

Star Pakistan cricketers Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi's Instagram and other social media accounts have been blocked in India. It comes in the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Other current and former Pakistan cricketers, like Basit Ali, Shahid Afridi, and Shoaib Akhtar, also have their social media accounts blocked in India.

The Pahalgam attack happened on Tuesday, April 22, resulting in 26 casualties and sending shockwaves around the country. Ever since, the Indian government has taken strict action against renowned social media users from Pakistan, including current and former cricketers.

The following message pops up when users visit Babar, Rizwan, or Shaheen's Instagram account:

"Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Screenshot of Babar Azam's Instagram account [Credit: Babar Azam's Instagram handle]

The Instagram account of Arshad Nadeem, the gold medal winner in the Paris Olympics, was also similarly blocked in India a few days back.

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are currently playing in PSL 2025

The star trio of Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi are playing in the 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL). Rizwan is leading the run-scoring charts with 346 runs in eight games at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 140.08.

Meanwhile, Babar has regained form after a slow start to the tournament, with 170 runs in seven matches at an average of 34 and a strike rate of 114.09.

Shaheen has picked up nine wickets in his eight games at an average of under 20 and an economy of 7.41. His Lahore Qalandars are second on the points table with nine points in eight outings.

However, Babar's Peshawar Zalmi and Rizwan's Multan Sultans are reeling at the bottom two spots of the standings.

The 2025 PSL's league stage games will be completed on May 11, followed by the playoffs featuring the top four teams.

