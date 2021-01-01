Babar Azam named Pakistan's Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year, Mohammad Rizwan wins Test award

Babar Azam won the Pakistan White-ball Cricketer of the Year award ahead of Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

Babar enjoyed an excellent 2020. He scored 338 runs in Test cricket at an average of 67.60, 221 runs in just three ODIs, and 276 runs in eight T20Is. The 26-year-old scored a total of seven fifties and two hundreds in 2020 for Pakistan.

As a result of his stunning performances, Babar was named Pakistan captain for all three formats. And he led his country to series wins against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Mohammad Rizwan is Pakistan Test Cricketer of the Year

Mohammad Rizwan led Pakistan in the first Test against New Zealand

Mohammad Rizwan won the Pakistan Test Cricketer of the Year award. The Pakistan wicket-keeper scored an impressive 302 runs at an average of 43.14, and 12 dismissals in five matches. He was awarded for his performances last month after being named Pakistan captain for the first Test against New Zealand in Babar Azam's absence.

Fawad Alam was awarded the Individual Performance of the Year award thanks to his century in the first Test against New Zealand in December. Alam's knock of 102 nearly helped Pakistan pull off a draw in the first Test against the Kiwis. It was his first Test century in 4188 days.

Highly-rated fast-bowler Naseem Shah was named Men’s Emerging International Cricketer of the Year. The 17-year-old took 12 wickets in just five matches in 2020.