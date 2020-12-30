"Test Cricket romance!"– McCullum reacts after New Zealand beat Pakistan cricket team in a thriller

New Zealand beat the Pakistan cricket team by 101 runs in the first Test at Bay Oval. Even though the margin of victory was quite significant, both sides gave all they had in this contest.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum lauded the Kiwis and the Pakistan cricket team for their performances in Mount Maunganui. He sent out the following tweet after the Black Caps' win at Bay Oval.

Test Cricket romance! A result in the dying stages of day 5. ❤️ — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 30, 2020

The Black Caps started as the favorites to win the Test on Day 5. However, Fawad Alam scored his second Test century and got support from captain Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan fought for a draw. Unfortunately, both the Pakistan cricket team stars lost their wickets by the 106th over.

The tail-enders tried their level best to deny New Zealand a win. The match entered the fifth day's final hour, prompting Kane Williamson to set an attacking field for the last wicket. Mitchell Santner sealed the deal for the Kiwis, dismissing Naseem Shah. Hence, Brendon McCullum praised the two teams for putting up a top-quality Test match.

Pakistan cricket team will aim to level the series at Hagley Oval

Pakistan cricket team won the cricket fans' hearts with its excellent fightback on the final day

Although captain Babar Azam missed the first Test, stand-in skipper Mohammad Rizwan did a phenomenal job as the Pakistan cricket team captain. Rizwan led his side from the front, recording a fifty in both innings. Faheem Ashraf and Fawad Alam top scored for the team in the two innings. Unfortunately, the top order batsmen could not impress much.

The Pakistan cricket team will be keen to end its New Zealand tour on a winning note. The final Test between New Zealand and Pakistan will begin on January 3, 2021, at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. A win in that Test could take the Kiwis up to the number one position on the ICC Test Rankings.