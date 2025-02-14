Babar Azam overtakes Virat Kohli to script massive record during 2025 tri-series final vs NZ

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has become the joint-fastest to 6000 ODI runs, reaching the milestone during the tri-series final against New Zealand on Friday, February 14, in Karachi. He beat Virat Kohli's 136 games to reach the milestone, getting there only in 123 innings. The former Pakistan captain joined South African legend Hashim Amla as the quickest to 6000 runs in the format.

Babar got to the landmark figure in the seventh over of the innings with a cracking cover drive off Jacob Duffy. As far as ODIs go, he is also the fastest to 5000 runs, getting there in 97 innings, beating Amla, who accomplished it in 101.

Meanwhile, the toss fell in Pakistan's favor and Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat in the tri-series decider against New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner. The Kiwis had demolished the home side in the opening game of the tri-series by 78 runs as they scored 330, riding on Glenn Phillips' whirlwind hundred.

Babar Azam dismissed by Nathan Smith eventually for 29

Babar Azam. (Image Credits: Getty)

Although Babar registered his highest score for the series, getting to 29 to follow scores of 10 and 23, it remained underwhelming by his standard in one-day international cricket. Pace-bowling all-rounder Nathan Smith took a simple return catch as the right-handed batter chipped one to the bowler, triggering silence all over the stadium. At that stage, the hosts had fallen to 67/3 after a decent start.

The Men in Green had reached the final by accomplishing a record-breaking run-chase of 353 against South Africa in Karachi. After Pakistan fell to 91/3, Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman scored centuries to fashion a six-wicket win for their side.

With Rizwan and Co. at 73/3 in the final at the time of writing, the responsibility of rescuing their side has come on them again.

A win for either side here will be a confidence booster ahead of the Champions Trophy that kickstarts on February 19.

