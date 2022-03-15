Watch: Pakistan captain Babar Azam roars after a sensational hundred on Day 4 of Karachi Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam led the hosts' fightback on Day Four of the second Test in Karachi against Australia by scoring a sensational hundred. The 27-year-old's hundred helped Pakistan end the day on a high note after starting it under pressure.

Azam reached his sixth Test hundred in the closing moments of the day by playing a sweep shot over fine leg off Mitchell Swepson's bowling. The classy right-handed batter let out a roar following that as he responded to his critics. His partnership with opener Abdullah Shafique stands at 171*.

The skipper also made a good start in the first innings. However, Azam threw it away after scoring 36 off 79 deliveries. It was also his first Test ton since February 2020. While the number one ODI-ranked batsman top-scored in the first innings, Pakistan collapsed to 148 and conceded a 408-run lead.

Pakistan dressing room applauds Babar Azam's captain's knock

After the skipper's sixth Test hundred, the entire dressing room stood and applauded for him. At the same time, the crowd at the National Stadium was also delighted.

The likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, and Saqlain Mushtaq were visible in a clip uploaded by Pakistan cricket's official Twitter handle.

The Australians were also clapping as Azam spearheaded an inspirational fightback. Earlier on Day Four, Australian captain Pat Cummins declared after the tourists took a lead of 505, leaving them with two days to bag ten wickets. However, Australia struggled as they could only dismiss Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon got rid of Imam while Cameron Green removed Ali, who survived 54 deliveries. Cummins' deputy Steve Smith spilt a simple catch at slips off Shafique's bat on 20 and a run-out chance went begging when he was on 33.

Pakistan require 314 more runs on the final day to complete a record run-chase in Test cricket. Meanwhile, the opposition need eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead.

