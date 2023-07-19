Babar Azam takes a stunning one-handed catch at slip to dismiss Angelo Mathews on Day 4 of 1st SL vs PAK Test 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam took a sharp one-handed catch while fielding at first slip to dismiss Angelo Matthews on Day 4 of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium.

The visitors were in pole position after amassing a mammoth first-innings lead courtesy of Saud Shakeel's double ton. The onus was on the senior Sri Lanka batters to bail them out of trouble in their second innings and negate the deficit. Resuming from their overnight score of 18-0, the hosts lost the wickets of Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis inside 25 overs.

Angelo Mathews, who scored 64 runs off 109 deliveries in the first innings, was subjected to spin from both ends. The right-handed batter, while defending, finally edged a delivery that just straightened after pitching. Babar Azam, stationed at slip, dove full length to his weaker left side, stretched his arm in time to pouch the ball and complete the catch.

Watch the video right here

The Pakistan spin twins Abrar Ahmed and Noman Ali are making Sri Lanka work hard for their runs on a surface that is showing considerable turn and to make things worse, invariable bounce at times as well.

Sri Lanka placed at 94-3 at Lunch on Day 4 following Babar Azam's superb catch

Only two overs were bowled after Mathews' dismissal, which brought in Dinesh Chandimal to the crease. The hosts are still 55 runs behind and have seven wickets in hand and five sessions remaining in the Test to script a memorable comeback.

The ongoing series marks the beginning of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both sides. Sri Lanka had scored 312 in the first innings on the back of Dhananjaya de Silva's 10th Test ton. The hosts had Pakistan on the ropes at 73-4 at one stage, but they recovered to post 461 runs in their first innings.

The two sides were involved in a two-match series in Sri Lanka in 2022 as well, which ended 1-1. The two teams could also play against each other in the white-ball format soon in Sri Lanka during the Super 4 stage of the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup.

Will Sri Lanka recover from this point to give Babar Azam and co. a tricky target in the fourth innings? Let us know what you think.