"Babar Azam told me that the Asia Cup squad will travel to the T20 World Cup" - Shoaib Malik opens up on his non-selection

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has highlighted that he was aware of his omission from the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 2022 squad. However, the 40-year-old denied holding any grudges against Babar Azam and Co. and suggested his availability for selection.

Malik, who made his international debut way back in 1999, hasn't donned the national colors since November 2021.

The spin-bowling all-rounder is the most capped player for Pakistan in T20Is and is the fourth-highest run-getter in the format. However, the selectors have mysteriously not picked him in any squads.

"I am unaware of the inside news, but Babar Azam told me that the Asia Cup squad will travel to the T20 World Cup," Malik said. "He was communicating from his side and we are on good terms as he is little brother. I will always be there for Babar to guide him regarding his game or anything."

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Malik revealed that captain Babar Azam told him of his non-selection in the side for the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. Nevertheless, the veteran cricketer wished for the Men in Green to keep performing well.

"I am unaware of the inside news, but Babar Azam told me that the Asia Cup squad will travel to the T20 World Cup," Malik said. "He was communicating from his side and we are on good terms as he is little brother. I will always be there for Babar to guide him regarding his game or anything."

"I am not a person who will stay unhappy and won't talk just because I am not selected for the Pakistan team," he added. "My prayers are with him and I always wish to see him grow more. I want to see Babar and Pakistan team at the top."

The Punjab-born cricketer was a vital part of Pakistan's first two editions of the T20 World Cup. He captained the national side to the finals of the 2007 edition and won the tournament as a player two years later in England, beating Sri Lanka in the final.

"I am not thinking about retirement" - Shoaib Malik

Malik also declared that retirement is not in his mind and that he is looking forward to playing T20 cricket around the world, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

"I am not thinking about retirement; everyone will know when I think or announce it," he continued. "I am enjoying my game. I am not playing too many leagues too. Only looking to play Lanka Premier League (LPL) and Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

"I discussed with the family and opted not to travel in leagues which are far. When I end my cricketing career, I will stop playing everything. The most important thing is to enjoy, nothing is bigger than representing the national side, but when I am not part of the side, I try to avail chances."

Malik has represented Pakistan in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 T20I matches over a period of almost two decades. He has amassed over 10000 international runs, including 12 tons and 52 half-centuries. The all-rounder also has 218 wickets under his belt across formats.

