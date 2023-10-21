"Babar's journey has just started and Virat Kohli has already reached there" - Aakash Chopra on Pakistan rating Babar Azam higher than Kohli

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Babar Azam has not yet reached Virat Kohli's lofty standards, contrary to certain Pakistan fans' beliefs.

Australia set the Men in Green a 368-run target in their World Cup 2023 clash in Bengaluru on Friday, October 20. Babar was then dismissed for 18 as his team were bowled out for 305 to lose the game by 62 runs and cede their position in the top four of the points table to the Aussies.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that Babar cannot be compared with Kohli yet. He explained (5:15):

"The world rates Babar. Pakistan calls him 'king'. They say a lot of times that he is better than King Kohli or at par with him. At this point in time, he is not. He is not close to the king."

The former India opener added:

"I am telling you the truth because Babar's journey has just started and Virat Kohli has already reached there - 48 ODI centuries, 79 total centuries, what a player."

Babar was brilliantly caught by Pat Cummins at mid-wicket off Adam Zampa's bowling in Friday's game. The Pakistan skipper has reached the 20-run mark just once in his four innings in the ongoing World Cup.

"When a total of 150-odd is required for a win, he scores a century in that" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's hundred against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli scored a century when 169 were required for a win when he walked out to bat. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Babar Azam, unlike Virat Kohli, is yet to deliver in pressure situations. He elaborated (5:45):

"It's not only about the centuries because Babar has also scored a lot of centuries but think about the games in which he (Kohli) scores runs. He scores hundreds against Pakistan. When a total of 150-odd is required for a win, he scores a century in that."

The reputed commentator added that Pakistan weren't going to chase down the target without someone scoring a blazing century or multiple players making substantial contributions. He said:

"He scored 85 runs against Australia. He plays match-winning knocks but those big innings have not come from Babar, and it didn't come in this match as well. If 368 had to be chased, someone had to score a quickfire 110 or 115, or three or four 70 to 80-run knocks were required."

However, Chopra praised Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed for playing fighting knocks. He added that Babar was the only frontline batter who didn't put up a fight.

Poll : Is it a bit premature to compare Babar Azam with Virat Kohli? Yes No 0 votes