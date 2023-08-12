West Indies managed to reach 178/8 in the first innings of the 4th T20I against India on Saturday, August 12, in Lauderhill, Florida. They currently lead the five-match series by 2-1.

The home team's captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Opener Kyle Mayers raced off to 17 in seven balls to give them a brisk start. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh cut short his stay at the crease in the second over by dismissing him with a beautiful short delivery.

The wicket brought about the arrival of Shai Hope, who is playing his first match of the series. The West Indies team management roped him into the side for this game in place of underperforming Johnson Charles.

Hope made an instant impact with the bat. He continued from where Mayer's left as he played aggressively from the onset to accumulate runs briskly for his side. Brandon King (18 in 16 balls) struggled for timing at the other end. He hit a six against Arshdeep in the 6th over but perished on the very next ball, giving a catch to the short third man fielder.

Kuldeep Yadav continued his scintillating form and picked up the prized scalp of Nicholas Pooran (1) off his first ball to give India a massive breakthrough. He then sent Windies captain Rovman Powell back to the pavilion in the same over to derail the West Indies innings. Shimron Hetmyer (61 in 39 balls) hit a magnificent half-century to steer the West Indies side to a competitive total of 178 after a batting collapse.

