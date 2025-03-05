"Babu Bhaiya hum Bach Gaye (Australia ke shraap se)"- Top 10 funny memes after India's win vs Australia in 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Team India beat Australia by 44 runs in the first semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday (March 4) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As a result, Rohit Sharma-led side reached the final of the third ICC white-ball tournament on the trot.

After opting to bat first, Australia notched up a respectable total of 264 in 49.3 overs on the back of half-centuries from Steven Smith (73) and Alex Carey (61). Mohammed Shami picked three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Varun Chakaravarthy scalped two wickets apiece with the ball.

In reply, India reached 267/6 in 48.1 overs to win the encounter and advance to the summit clash of the 2025 Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli (84) once again rose to the occasion and scored an anchoring half-century to set up a platform for the chase. The middle-order batters also chipped with a collective effort to take their team home.

Fans enjoyed the contest between India and Australia on Tuesday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

Babu Bhaiya hum Bach Gaye (Australia ke shraap se)

"If we got 280+, things could have been different"- Australia captain Steve Smith after loss vs India in 2025 CT semifinal

At the post-match presentation, Australian skipper Steve Smith reflected on the loss, saying: (via Cricbuzz)

"I thought the bowlers did a really good job, they worked hard throughout, the spinners squeezed and enabled us take the game a bit deeper than potentially could have done. It was a tricky wicket to start on batting and tough to rotate the strike at times, everyone did a really good job tonight. It played pretty similar throughout to be fair.

He continued:

"Little bit of hold for the spinners, little bit of spin here and there and a bit of skid. And the pacers, it was just some two-paceness to the wicket, balls were holding a little bit. It wasn't easiest batting conditions, probably why the scores were where they were. Having said that, we probably could have put a few more on. We lost a couple of wickets at crucial times. If we got 280+, things could have been different."

South Africa and New Zealand will square off in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Wednesday (March 5) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

