"BACK at it"- Virat Kohli hits the gym ahead of India's crucial tour of Bangladesh

Team India star Virat Kohli has started training by hitting the gym ahead of the all-important tour to Bangladesh. The 34-year-old has been rested from the ongoing tour of New Zealand and that gave him some quality time to spend with his family.

After the refreshing break, Kohli seems to be up for the challenge as he took to Instagram to post a video of himself training hard in the gym.

Kohli first ran on the treadmill and was also seen working on his back muscles. He looks in great physical shape and the break must have helped him mentally too. Here's what he captioned the video on Instagram:

"BACK at it 🫶🏼⏳."

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's camaraderie continues in the comments section

Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli have formed a great bond with their partnerships on the field and their mutual respect for each other has often been seen on Instagram when they comment on each other's posts.

Suryakumar reacted to Kohli's post with an emoji of a cheetah, probably indicating how fast the latter runs. The former Indian captain replied to his comment with an emoji of a lion, owing to the incredible form Yadav has been in of late.

Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli's conversation under the latter's latest Instagram video.

India are set to play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh in December. Kohli, who has been in superb form in T20Is, will look to keep the momentum going in the longer formats.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will be keen to win both Tests to keep their hopes of a spot in the World Test Championship final alive.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, R Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, and Kuldeep Sen.

