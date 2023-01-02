"Badi badi baatein karke kuch nahi hota" - Danish Kaneria slams PCB for decline of Pakistan cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has taken an indirect dig at the current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials, claiming that nothing has changed when it comes to decision-making.

Kaneria feels the players that are being selected for the national team are getting in due to favoritism rather than merit. Ramiz Raja faced a lot of criticism during his time as the PCB chairman, but Kaneria believes there has been no improvement even with the current management.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria didn't hold back in criticizing the PCB. He said:

"Pakistan cricket is on the decline because of the people who are at the helm are in decline. They continue to bring their favorite players in the team. Those who aren't true to their conscience do such stuff. Badi badi baatein karke kuch nahi hota (just making exaggerated promises doesn't help)."

Players who have let Pakistan down shouldn't make a comeback: Danish Kaneria

Although Danish Kaneria didn't name the players that he was talking about, he was certainly furious with some of them making their comebacks into the national team. He claimed that cricketers who didn't respect their nation and their senior teammates should never have been allowed to come back.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"You should have never brought those players in the team again who misbehaved with the seniors and let their country down. But when you can't make sensible decisions, this is exactly what happens."

2022 was an agonizing year for Pakistan cricket as they failed to win any tournaments, despite reaching the finals of the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. They also failed to win a single Test at home and lost the series against England and Australia in their own backyard.

Only time will tell whether they will be able to put this dark period behind them and bring back the glory days.

