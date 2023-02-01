"Badla complete 2019 semi-final ka"- Top 10 funny memes after Team India's thumping 168-run victory vs New Zealand in the 3rd T20I

Team India registered a clinical 168-run victory against New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday, February 1, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Courtesy of the win, the hosts won the series by a 2-1 margin, extending their enviable record in the bilateral series at home.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after winning the toss. The hosts notched up a mammoth total of 234/4 in the first innings, vindicating captain Hardik Pandya's decision at the toss. Shubman Gill (126*) hit a marvelous century and played the role of protagonist for the hosts, while Rahul Tripathi (44), Suryakumar Yadav (24), and Hardik Pandya (30) played support roles. All of them played with a strike rate of over 170.

In reply, New Zealand got off to a poor start as Hardik Pandya dismissed a dangerous Finn Allen (3) in the very first over. Things went south from there for the visiting team as their top order collapsed like a house of cards, as India reduced New Zealand to 21/5 in 4.3 overs.

Daryl Mitchell (35) and Mitchell Santner (13) arrested the flow of wickets for a while. However, it was a short-lived attempt as the duo reached the pavilion soon after, as India bundled out the visitors for just 66 in 12.1 overs. The winning margin of 168 runs is the biggest ever against a Test-playing nation.

Hardik led the bowling attack with aplomb by picking up four wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, and Shivam Mavi picked up two wickets apiece to round off a perfect bowling performance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the second T20I, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner reflected on his side's performance and said:

"It was a little disappointing. It would have been nice to take home the trophy but India were really good. Obviously Gill's in pretty good nick at the moment. Obviously tough if you lose five wickets in the powerplay.

"In India it can be challenging in the first few overs if it is swinging and doing a bit. Once it flattens out it gets better. But when you lose too many it's hard to catch up."

Fans react after Team India's one-sided dominant win in the 3rd T20I vs New Zealand

Fans on social media enjoyed a lop-sided encounter between the two sides in Ahmedabad. They expressed their reactions to the game by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Prior to the T20I series, the Men in Blue had secured a 3-0 clean sweep in the ODIs.

