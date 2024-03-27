Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after No Mans Land Explorers v Store Bay Snorkelers, Match 12

Pigeon Point Skiers secured a 10-run win over King Bay Royals in the 11th game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 while Store Bay Snorkelers bagged a 13-run win against No Mans Land Explorers in the 12th clash.

Let’s delve into the details of which team is standing at which position in the points table after the conclusion of the game between No Mans Land Explorers and Store Bay Snorkelers.

Mt Irvine Surfers continue to hold the pole position in the standings with three wins and a defeat in four encounters, bagging six points. King Bay Royals retained their second rank with two wins and three losses, racking up four points at an NRR of 0.392.

Pirates Bay Raiders maintained their third rank with two wins and as many defeats with four points at an NRR of 0.159. Pigeon Point Skiers ascended one spot to secure the fourth rank with two wins and two defeats, pocketing four points at an NRR of -0.223.

Store Bay Snorkelers moved one spot up to secure the fifth slot with two wins and a loss, gathering four points at an NRR of -0.589 while No Mans Land Explorers are carrying the wooden spoon with one win and three defeats, picking up two points.

Mbeki Joseph and Lendl Simmons play standout knocks

Moving into the details of the 11th game, Pigeon Point Skiers posted a dominating total of 153/2 in 10 overs, thanks to Mbeki Joseph's 79-run knock. Jesse Bootan (33) and Akiel Cooper (27*) played important knocks.

In response, King Bay Royals could rack up only 143/5 in 10 overs, losing the game by 10 runs. Mikkel Govia (52*), Jahron Alfred (36), and Nicholas Sookdeosingh (27) contributed important runs. Donavan Roberts was the standout bowler, picking up a wicket while conceding five runs.

Shifting our focus to the 12th encounter, Store Bay Snorkelers notched up a dominating total of 148/5 in 10 overs. Captain Lendl Simmons was the top-scorer with 56 runs in 20 balls, featuring four fours and as many sixes. Keon Isaac scalped two wickets, conceding 22 runs.

In reply, No Mans Land Explorers scored 135/3 in 10 overs, losing the game by 13 runs. Opening batter Leron Lezama top-scored with 52 runs in 21 balls with three fours and five sixes while Dexter Sween smacked 33 runs in 17 balls.

Jon Russ Jagessar, Dillong Douglas, and Che Henry claimed a wicket apiece for Store Bay Snorkelers.

