Bago T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers (Updated) ft. Jahron Alfred 

King Bay Royals secured an 11-run win over No Mans Land Explorers in the fifth game of the Bago T10 Blast 2024, while Mt Irvine Surfers bagged a nine-wicket win against Store Bay Snorkelers in the sixth contest.

In the fifth game, the King Bay Royals posted a total of 107/3 in 10 overs thanks to captain Jahron Alfred's 66* off 36 balls with four fours and as many sixes. Andy Davis was the star bowler for the Explorers with two wickets.

In response, No Mans Land Explorers could only manage 96/5 in 10 overs, losing the game by 11 runs. Opener Leron Lezama was the star batter, scoring 39 off 24 balls with one four and three sixes. Darryl Horseford claimed two wickets for the Royals.

In the sixth contest, Store Bay Snorkelers posted a disappointing 63/3 in 10 overs, with Anthony Providence top-scoring with 22*. Sachin Seecharan took two wickets for just nine runs in two overs for the Surfers.

Mt Irvine Surfers easily chased down the target in 5.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Opening batter Ashaughn Pierre played the aggressor's role, scoring 46* off 25 balls with four fours and as many sixes.

On that note, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Jahron Alfred 2 2 2 106 66 - 61 173.77 - 1 5 8 2 Justin Joseph 1 1 - 47 47 47 24 195.83 - - 4 2 3 Ashaughn Pierre 3 3 1 47 46 23.5 36 130.56 - - 4 4 4 Shammon Hooper 2 2 - 46 33 23 32 143.75 - - 2 3 5 Joshua Yorke 2 2 - 45 40 22.5 42 107.14 - - 2 3 6 Sachin Seecharan 3 3 1 40 37 20 29 137.93 - - 2 3 7 Leron Lezama 1 1 - 39 39 39 24 162.5 - - 3 1 8 Akel Quashie 3 3 - 37 28 12.33 30 123.33 - - 1 3 9 Ancil Nedd 2 2 - 37 25 18.5 34 108.82 - - 1 4 10 Crystian Thurton 1 1 - 30 30 30 17 176.47 - - 2 2

Jahron Alfred moved up from the fourth to the top spot with 106 runs. Justin Joseph slid to the second spot with 47 runs, while Ashaughn Pierre ascended from 34th to the third rank with the same amount of runs.

Shammon Hooper (46) slipped from the second to the fourth rank, while Joshua Yorke (45) descended from the third to the fifth slot. Sachin Seecharan (40) slid from the fifth to the sixth spot.

Leron Lezama occupies the seventh rank with a score of 39 in his first game of the season and Akel Quashie (37) climbed up from the 10th to the eighth rank. Ancil Nedd (37) and Crystian Thurton (30) round out the top 10 on the list of leading run-scorers in the Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Sachin Seecharan 3 3 6 61 4 2/9 15.25 10.17 9 - - - 2 Christopher Vincent 2 2 4 9 3 2/6 3 2.25 8 - - 1 3 Ancil Nedd 2 2 4 22 3 3/5 7.33 5.5 8 - - - 4 Glennon Sharpe 3 3 6 43 3 2/17 14.33 7.17 12 - - - 5 Darryl Horseford 2 2 4 29 3 2/11 9.67 7.25 8 - - - 6 Shaquille Duncan 2 2 3 42 3 2/30 14 14 6 - - - 7 Addison Daniel 2 1 2 6 2 2/6 3 3 6 - - - 8 Dejourn Charles 1 1 2 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - - 9 Anthony Providence 2 2 2.5 22 2 1/9 11 7.76 8.5 - - - 10 Selvin Duncan 3 3 6 49 2 2/22 24.5 8.17 18 - - -

Sachin Seecharan (4) moved up from 10th to the top spot in the bowling charts. Christopher Vincent (3) and Ancil Nedd (3) slipped one spot each to occupy the second and third ranks at averages of 3 and 7.33, respectively.

Glennon Sharpe (3) ascended from the eighth to the fourth slot at 14.33, while Darryl Horseford (3) shot up from the 19th to the fifth rank at 9.67.

Shaquille Duncan (3), Addison Daniel (2), and Dejourn Charles (2) descended three spots each to occupy sixth, seventh, and eighth spots at averages of 14, 3, and 6, respectively.

Anthony Providence (2) moved up from the 11th to the ninth spot with an average of 11, while Selvin Duncan (2) moved down from third to the 10th position at an average of 24.5.

