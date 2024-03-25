Bago T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers (Updated) ft. Glennon Sharpe

Mt Irvine Surfers secured a nailbiting one-run win over King Bay Royals in the seventh match of the Bago T10 Blast while No Mans Land Explorers bagged a seven-wicket win over Pirates Bay Raiders in the eighth game.

Moving to the details of the seventh contest, Mt Irvine Surfers posted a dominating total of 118/3 in 10 overs. Aashaughn Pierre was the top-scorer with 66* runs in 26 balls, featuring five fours and six sixes.

In response, King Bay Royals could score only 117/4 in 10 overs, losing the game by just one run. Opener and keeper-batter Olando James was the standout batter, scoring 75 runs in 40 balls, including seven fours and five sixes.

In the eighth contest, Pirates Bay Raiders notched up a total of 74/6 in 10 overs. Keeper-batter Duane Murray was the top-scorer, smacking 21 runs in 13 balls. Richard Murray scalped two wickets, conceding 19 runs in two overs.

In reply, opening batter Leron Lezama's 16-ball 24 sealed the deal for No Mans Land Explorers as they crossed the line with seven wickets in hand in 8.2 overs, to clinch the team’s first win of the campaign.

That said, here are the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bago T10 Blast 2024.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Ashaughn Pierre 4 4 2 113 66 56.5 72 156.94 - 1 10 9 2 Jahron Alfred 3 3 2 106 66 106 62 170.97 - 1 5 8 3 Olando James 2 2 - 100 75 50 57 175.44 - 1 6 8 4 Leron Lezama 2 2 - 63 39 31.5 40 157.5 - - 4 4 5 Shammon Hooper 3 3 - 51 33 17 36 141.67 - - 2 4 6 Justin Joseph 1 1 - 47 47 47 24 195.83 - - 4 2 7 Sachin Seecharan 4 4 1 46 37 15.33 32 143.75 - - 2 4 8 Joshua Yorke 2 2 - 45 40 22.5 42 107.14 - - 2 3 9 Akel Quashie 4 4 - 44 28 11 38 115.79 - - 1 3 10 Joel Boyce 3 2 1 41 28 41 17 241.18 - - 5 1

Ashaughn Pierre moved up from the third to the top spot, scoring 113 runs. Jahron Alfred slipped from the top to the second rank, amassing 106 runs. Olando James ascended from the 14th to the third rank, accumulating 100 runs.

Leron Lezama propelled from the seventh to the fourth rank with 63 runs. Shammon Hooper slid from the fourth to the fifth rank, scoring 51 runs. Justin Joseph (47) slipped from the second to the sixth spot.

Sachin Seecharan (46) descended from the sixth to the seventh spot. Joshua Yorke (45) slid from the fifth to the eighth slot. Akel Quashie (44) glided down from the eighth to the ninth slot while Joel Boyce moved up from the 23rd to the 10th position, hitting 41 runs.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Glennon Sharpe 4 4 8 67 4 2/17 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 2 Darryl Horseford 3 3 6 51 4 2/11 12.75 8.5 9 - - - 3 Sachin Seecharan 4 3 6 61 4 2/9 15.25 10.17 9 - - - 4 Christopher Vincent 2 2 4 9 3 2/6 3 2.25 8 - - 1 5 Ancil Nedd 2 2 4 22 3 3/5 7.33 5.5 8 - - - 6 Andy Davis 2 2 4 44 3 2/23 14.67 11 8 - - - 7 Shaquille Duncan 3 2 3 42 3 2/30 14 14 6 - - - 8 Addison Daniel 2 1 2 6 2 2/6 3 3 6 - - - 9 Dejourn Charles 1 1 2 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - - 10 Anthony Providence 2 2 2.5 22 2 1/9 11 7.76 8.5 - - -

Glennon Sharpe surged up from the fourth to the top spot, scalping four wickets at 16.75. Darryl Horseford ascended from the fifth to the second rank with four wickets at 12.75. Sachin Seecharan (4) slid from the top to the third rank at 15.25.

Christopher Vincent (3) and Ancil Nedd (3) slipped two spots each to secure the fourth and fifth ranks at three and 7.33. Andy Davis moved up from the 12th to the sixth slot, picking up three scalps at 14.67.

Shaquille Duncan (3), Addison Daniel (2), Dejourn Charles (2), and Anthony Providence (2) slid one spot each to occupy seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th positions at 14, 3, 6, and 11 respectively.

