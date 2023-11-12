“Bahot acha lagta hai” – Sourav Ganguly shares his favorite part of Pakistan cricket show ft. Wasim Akram

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was recently shown on Pakistan’s popular cricket show ‘The Pavilion’ amid the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

In a heartwarming conversation with A-Sports, Ganguly lauded the show and shared his favorite part of the program where former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram scolds his team players for their mistakes.

The 51-year-old said:

“Bahot acha laga inko dekhkar, mai inka show follow bhi krta hu aur Wasim bhai jo beech beech me daattey hain na Pakistan players ko wo mujhe bahot acha lagta hai."

("I follow the show [The Pavilion] and it feels great to watch it. When Wasim Akram scolds the Pakistan players in between, I enjoy it.”

For the unversed, Akram is in the news for his expert opinions on the show throughout the 2023 World Cup.

The 57-year-old is often referred to as the ‘Sultan of swing’ for his contribution to Pakistan cricket. The left-arm pacer has represented Pakistan in 356 ODIs and 104 Tests with 502 and 414 wickets, respectively.

As the captain, Akram led Pakistan to 66 and 12 victories in 109 ODIs and 25 Tests, respectively.

Sourav Ganguly lauds Wasim Akram’s experience of playing and covering cricket around the world

Sourav Ganguly further lauded Wasim Akram for his experience of playing and covering cricket around the world. He congratulated him for spending quality time with his family after serving the game as a player and commentator for a long time.

On this, Ganguly said:

“Wasim Bhai ko bahut bahut subhkamnaye (Warm greetings to Wasim Akram), bahot acha lag raha hai ki wo ghar me hai (It’s good that he is spending quality time at home)."

"Kyuki esa lagta tha ki unki pair me roller skates laga hua hai, kabhi Delhi, kabhi Bombay, kabhi England, kabhi Pakistan, kabhi South Africa (That's because it always felt like his legs had roller skates, sometimes he was in Delhi or Bombay, England, Pakistan, South Africa.)”

He continued:

“Sukhr hai ki wo apni family ke sath time spent kar rahe hain (Thank God! he is spending quality time with his family). Uske bache bhi bade ho gaye, mai dekhta hu unke bete ka photo Instagram mein, unse bhi jada handsome hain unko bolna maine kaha hai."

"(His children have also grown up, I see his son’s photos on Instagram. He is more handsome than that him, tell him).”

For the unversed, Ganguly has represented India in 311 ODIs and 113 Tests, scoring over 18,000 runs, including 38 centuries and 105 fifties. He also led India in 146 ODIs and 49 Tests, winning 76 and 21 matches across formats, respectively.

The veteran also served as the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and is now working as a mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals.