“Ball of the match for me so far” - Irfan Pathan’s massive praise for Indian bowler in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has heaped praise on Akash Deep for his performance in the ongoing second Test against England. The pacer had picked up two wickets on the second day and added two more to his tally on the third.

Irfan hailed Akash Deep as a master with the new ball as the pacer delivered key breakthroughs upfront, getting rid of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope off consecutive deliveries. Following a mammoth 303-run partnership for the sixth wicket, the 28-year-old dismissed Harry Brook, who has batting on 158, with a delivery that nipped back from outside off and beat him on the inside edge, crashing into the off-stump. Irfan Pathan opined that it was the ball of the match so far.

"Akash Deep is that kind of a bowler who is the master of the new ball. In his career he has taken 50% of his wickets through LBW and bowled. The wicket of Harry Brook was the ball of the match for me so far. Because I have not seen such big movement on a flat track like this. Brook was set and was thinking of scoring over 200. When you dismiss such a set batter on such a pitch where there was no help, it shows your skills. The dismissal appeared to be like that on a seaming pitch but this pitch is flat with lot of runs on offer. Even the way he had dismissed Ben Duckett was brilliant," he said on his YouTube channel. (2:31)

The 40-year-old also noted the importance of taking wickets with the new ball

"England scoring 300 runs in that partnership in the middle is a signal for India that picking wickets with the new ball is very important. If you do not do so then it will be difficult," he reckoned. (4:04)

India have a lead of 244 runs heading into the fourth day, with KL Rahul (28*) and Karun Nair (7*) at the crease.

Irfan Pathan lauds Shubman Gill for improved captaincy

In the same video, Irfan Pathan lauded Shubman Gill for his improved captaincy and highlighted a case to prove his point.

"I felt that Shubman Gill appeared slightly more pro-active in his captaincy. At a moment when Brydon Carse came to bat, it was the last ball of the over, Jamie Smith was on strike. Aakash Deep bowled on a fuller length and he hit a crisp cover drive. The covers fielder was placed way too behind. He was expecting that if a single would be taken Brydon Carse who was the new batter would be on strike but he did not want to give a boundary as well," he explained. (4:48)

Irfan also had some advice for the young captain, stressing the importance of being patient, especially when England come hard.

"There will be times where his captaincy will be tested but the one thing he must not forget is patience. If Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum carry the Bazball approach and it is a flat pitch then you will also have to work hard. England will also make runs and when they do, you need to be patient. It is important for Gill to constantly know this. It appeared that his captaincy was improved."

Finally, the former all-rounder reckoned India need to stretch their lead to at least 400 and believed the series will be level heading to Lord's.

"You have a lead of over 200 runs already heading into the fourth day. You need to make at least 400 runs from here minimum. I think the Indian team will make it as well. The Indian bowlers then do have the quality to pick wickets. India have the game in their grasp and I feel they should win this Test. But they have to set a target of 400 odd and ask England to then score these runs and challenge them on the final day. I feel the series should be leveled 1-1 here," he said. (6:02)

India are 0-1 down in the five-match series after having lost the opening Test in Leeds by five wickets.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

