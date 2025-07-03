"Baller who brought the game to life every time"- 2011 World Cup winner reacts to Diogo Jota's car crash death in Spain

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reacted to the death of Portugal and Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota on Thursday, July 3. The 43-year-old found it hard to believe that Jota was no more and called him "one of the finest ever," who brought the game to life.

Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, passed away in a car crash in the Zamora region of Spain, leaving the football world in a state of mourning. Notably, Andre Silva was also a professional footballer.

"Hard to believe Diogo is gone! He was a baller who brought the game to life every time he touched the pitch! One of the finest ever. condolences to the family, can't imagine the pain of losing not just Diogo, but his brother in the same accident. Strength to all who knew and loved them," Yuvraj wrote on X on Thursday, July 3.

How the cricketing world reacted to Diogo Jota's death on Thursday

Yuvraj Singh was not the only one from the cricketing world to react to Diogo Jota's death. Other stakeholders, such as IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, also posted a condolence message on X, following the footballer's death, on Thursday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, teammates, and everyone impacted by this immense loss. You’ll never walk alone," the three-time IPL champions wrote on X.

Jota's death came 10 days after his marriage. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The 28-year-old joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and was part of the squad which won the 2024/25 Premier League title. He also won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal in June 2025.

