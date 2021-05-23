BAN v SL 2021, 1st ODI: Who won today's match? 

Bangladesh won the 1st ODI against Sri Lanka by 33 runs on Sunday. Playing at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, the home team won the toss and elected to bat. Despite Liton Das' early departure, Bangladesh batted well and did not lose more wickets in the powerplay.

The Sri Lankan cricket team bounced back in the 1st ODI by dismissing Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mohammad Mithun even before the total crossed 100.

Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah came to the team's rescue as their 109-run partnership guided Bangladesh past 200. Cameos from Afif Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin powered the home team to 257/6.

Bangladesh set a target of 258 in the first ODI against Sri Lanka.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/iJ4oz5kWKm — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 23, 2021

Chasing 258 to win the 1st ODI, the Islanders did not get off to a good start. They slumped to 102/6 in 27.3 overs. Mehidy Hasan emerged as the wrecker-in-chief, scalping four wickets. However, Wanindu Hasaranga did not give up. He smashed a half-century to take Sri Lanka close to the target.

Eventually, the visitors fell short of Bangladesh's total by 33 runs.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 257/6 (Mushfiqur Rahim 84, Mahmudullah 54; Dhananjaya de Silva 3/45, Danushka Gunathilaka 1/5) beat Sri Lanka 224 (Wanindu Hasaranga 74, Kusal Perera 30; Mehidy Hasan 4/30, Mustafizur Rahman 2/34) by 33 runs to win the 1st ODI.

Kusal Perera fails to win his 1st ODI as captain

Kusal Perera led a new-look Sri Lankan team in the 1st ODI against Bangladesh. Although he could not win the toss, Dushmantha Chameera gave a dream start to the Islanders by picking up Liton Das' wicket in the second over.

Shakib Al Hasan then steadied the boat with Tamim Iqbal, adding 38 runs for the second wicket. Danushka Gunathilaka accounted for Shakib's wicket soon after the powerplay. Skipper Iqbal built a 56-run partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim. However, Dhanajaya de Silva turned the game in Sri Lanka's favor by taking two wickets in two deliveries.

Rahim united forces with Mahmudullah in the middle. The duo had their fourth century stand for the fifth wicket in ODIs. Both batters completed their respective fifties as they guided Bangladesh to a defendable score. Rahim lost his wicket to Lakshman Sandakan on 84, while de Silva dismantled Mahmudullah's stumps when he was on 54.

Except Isuru Udana, all Sri Lankan bowlers maintained an economy rate of less than six in the first ODI.

The 258-run target was not so big, but the visitors lost some early wickets to land themselves in trouble. Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shakib ran through the Sri Lankan top order, reducing them to 102/6.

Wanindu Hasaranga fought back with a 60-ball 74. His knock comprised three fours and five sixes. Unfortunately, his innings ended in a losing cause as Bangladesh bowled out their rivals for 224 runs.

Who won the Man of the Match in the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka?

Mushfiqur Rahim claimed the Man of the Match award (Image Courtesy: BCB)

Mushfiqur Rahim bagged the Player of the Match award in the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The wicket-keeper batter scored 84 runs off 87 deliveries in the first innings.

Rahim hit four fours and a six in his match-winning knock. In the post-match presentation, he accredited the bowlers for the Bangladesh cricket team's win in the 1st ODI.